Sergioadacosta on November 3, 2019

I had used some CBD pens and products in the past but I didn’t know much about it. So I was out to dinner in Norwalk one night and came across LEVEN CBD shop. I decided to pop in and check it out. The knowledgeable staff explained each product and how to use it. I ended up purchasing the pen for myself and the lotion for my wife. Quality products!! I’ll be back and I highly recommend stopping by this shop. It’s in a cool downtown with fun bars and restaurants.