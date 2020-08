m........4 on August 19, 2020

I really like the budtender that i was paired with she was very nice and answered all of my questions. The atmosphere it self is very nice and open i like that it didnt feel like a doctor office or a bank teller line 😂 i have been to a few Dispensarys in pa and this one is my 1st pick there points or rewards are a freacking mazing .... Definitely my go to!!!!