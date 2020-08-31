T........1 on October 2, 2020

I just happened to see this place on Leafy and decided to go. It was a week day and around lunch so it was just me in there. Right off the bat, everyone was friendly and ready to answer questions. The place has a slick design that sports Golden couches if you need to sit. The bud I got is and was amazing! Everything fresh, and they have great strains to choose from. Flo OG, Tangerine dream, and TropBreath... beautiful smokes. I got a bunch of other stuff too but have been loving these 3 so much I had to name them. The cons for me which is why they lost 2 stars in the "Atmosphere" is because the menus changing constantly on the TV's don't give you enough time to choose and everything moves around. It was overwhelming and frustrating. I have bad anxiety and that and the bass booming from the music was almost triggering. Plus it's so hard to hear in there with the music loud and masks on. Anyways, Genesis and Phil assisted me. Both super helpful, and chill to talk to. Thank you! I'll be back. 🤗