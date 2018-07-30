lurvly8
The staff here looks at you like their doing you a favor. Expect a looooooooooooooooong wait and unprofessional untrained staff.
3.8
10 reviews
great products and the sales are awesome. staff is great.
I love this place, won’t go anywhere else.
Excellent customer service. Significant veteran discount.
This companies concentrates are absolutely awful, I've bought all of the strains they've put out and they're just garbage.
Some liberty carts were defective. Told us there wasn’t too much they could do about it. Menu is never correct. Some people are very friendly some aren’t.
Nice shop. Very clean. Nice products, good service. Very nice people. Will be back!
Not sure if you noticed but... Your online menu never matches your actual inventory. Why post live feed when you never update it. Finally, I picked up some blueberry skunk thought it was 19-20 percent THC come to find out once I got home it’s only 15% I honestly am really upset with this because your online menu is misguiding.
Knowledgeable and friendly staff. Great selection with a live menu available! My go to dispensary.
The staff and pharmacists at Liberty are so friendly and helpful, and the environment is very comfortable! Everyone is so easy to talk to, and really went the extra mile to listen to me, and answer questions that I had. All questions that I had for the pharmacist were always answered on the same day with a personal phone call.