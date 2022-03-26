I was pretty frustrated with dispensaries in Missouri and honestly wasn’t going back to one u til I saw a new one open on Rolla and I figured I’d give it one last try. So a man named Bryan changed dispensers for me he was extremely helpful,knowledgeable and not fake. Honestly at most dispensaries I feel like the Bud Tenders are gargoyle’s perched waiting to take my money like zombies waiting for brains lol. Not at Liberty and not with Bryan for dang sure. Thank you guys! Also the only place I can get quality RSO within 100miles.