Liberty - Easthampton (Recreational)
Easthampton, Massachusetts
About this dispensary
Liberty - Easthampton (Recreational)
Liberty Cannabis, who’s roots started in the DMV area, are one of New England’s premium spots for medical cannabis in Easthampton. Liberty strives to stand out with their individual patient relationships, innovative products, and their outstanding reviews. Additionally, they have a stacked menu including brands such as Cresco, Rythm, and Incredibles, as well as an excellent rewards program.
155 Northampton St, Easthampton, MA
License MR282605
ATMstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountrecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
11am - 6pm
monday
11am - 6pm
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
11am - 6pm
thursday
11am - 7pm
friday
11am - 7pm
saturday
11am - 7pm
