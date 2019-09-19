Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
All the cartridges do you not work they keep getting sick you have to hit them and they do not work all the time at all
phaino
on November 13, 2019
The Boca store has a wonderful staff. The quality of their products is good. The only con is they do not allow Veteran Discount on flower products. Most, if not all other dispensaries, offer the Veteran Discount on flower products. Besides this con, this is great place to get good quality Medical Cannabis.
Tracy7
on November 6, 2019
This location is GREAT!! People who work there are the greatest too and very nice! Extremely helpful too if you have any questions and knowledgeable. Ask for Sandra when you stop in cause she is the greatest!! She helped me my first time there so I would know what might help me best and what she suggested has helped me tremendously! I recommend this dispensary location 100%!
Dispensary said:
Thank you so much for letting us know how we're doing! We're glad to know that Sandra helped you find what you needed. We look forward to seeing you again soon and remember to #LiveFree!