Liberty Health Sciences - Merritt Island
75 products
Last updated:
Deals
First-Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
First Time Patients Receive $75 Off When You Spend $150 or More & Free Delivery
All Products
Mango
from Liberty Health Sciences
20.9%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
82%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
82.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
80.1%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
89.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
87.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Unknown Brand
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Unknown Brand
81.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Star Killer
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution (750mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
The Remedy THC (1000mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN:CBD Oral Solution (400mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70per bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Capsules (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (750mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
Mango Pre-Roll
from Liberty Health Sciences
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg pen
In-store only
Transdermal Compound (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg jar
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Small)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$25per 75mg bottle
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Large)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$45per 150mg bottle
In-store only
PAX Era Device
from PAX Labs Inc.
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
G Pen Gio
from G Pen (Grenco Science)
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
A5 Mist Pod for PAX™ Era
from Unknown Brand
78.5%
THC
0.2%
CBD
$65400 mg
In-store only
12