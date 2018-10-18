Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Its great! People that live on Merritt Island and Cocoa Beach dont have to drive to Palm Bay or Titusville. A few more regular hoise strains would be nice too! 👊😎
Dispensary said:
Thank you for letting us know how we're doing! We've added a number of new strains and hope you have an opportunity to enjoy them :)
Izysmith
on August 31, 2019
Very disappointed with this place. No menus for flower products, completely out of prerolls and the “awesome” first time customer purchase deal doesn’t include flower! I went there specifically for that deal and was very disappointed to only be notified that flower isn’t included at the counter. They took my order and did not give me a total until 30 minutes later when my order was filled. That’s when I found out my order was taken wrong and charged $20 more than I was expecting to pay.
KazzMan
on July 11, 2019
Great
jonEjay
on June 24, 2019
First time patient walk in...was very impressed! Quickly greeted and served...fair product selection...super great prices on whole flower. Very big, very clean...comfortable atmosphere. Was very happy with grade and quality of the product I purchased here...will definitely come back.
MrTical21
on December 9, 2018
great location. super friendly people. best part is liberty has some of the best products on market and I can pick up anytime I want.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your kind words! We love being part of the community!
AJ1111
on November 23, 2018
Friendly & knowledgeable staff with good quality of selections. 😊
Dispensary said:
We are so happy to hear you had a great experience! We hope to see you again soon!