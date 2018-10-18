Izysmith on August 31, 2019

Very disappointed with this place. No menus for flower products, completely out of prerolls and the “awesome” first time customer purchase deal doesn’t include flower! I went there specifically for that deal and was very disappointed to only be notified that flower isn’t included at the counter. They took my order and did not give me a total until 30 minutes later when my order was filled. That’s when I found out my order was taken wrong and charged $20 more than I was expecting to pay.