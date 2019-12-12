78 products
Last updated:
First-Time Patient Discount
Valid 1/1/2019
Save $75 when you purchase $150 or more on your first purchase*.
*Some product exclusions may apply. Each discount cannot be combined with other offers unless otherwise noted. Not currently valid for use on flower products, pods for PAX Era, or WercShop Products.
Staff picks
Blue Dream
from Liberty Health Sciences
19.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Sour Diesel Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
85.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Super Lemon Haze Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
82%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Super Lemon Haze
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Skywalker OG Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
82.7%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Skywalker OG
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Headband Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
80.1%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Headband
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
Bubba Kush Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
89.5%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
White Widow Distillate Syringe (900mg)
from The Werc Shop
87.1%
THC
1.4%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$80per 900mg Syringe
In-store only
THC Sativa 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
82.1%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
THC Indica 900mg Concentrate Syringe
from Liberty Health Sciences
81.3%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$75per 900mg syringe
In-store only
CBD Remedy Oil
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$60per 500mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Oral Solution (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Oral Solution (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Oral Solution (750mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
The Remedy THC (1000mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$115per 1000mg bottle
In-store only
CBN:CBD Oral Solution (400mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$70per bottle
In-store only
CBN Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (50mg)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$30per 50mg bottle
In-store only
THC Indica Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Sativa Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
THC Hybrid Capsules (300mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$35per 300mg bottle
In-store only
Balanced Capsules (600mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$90per 600mg bottle
In-store only
CBD Capsules (750mg)
from Liberty Health Sciences
___
THC
___
CBD
$110per 750mg bottle
In-store only
Mango Pre-Roll
from Liberty Health Sciences
22.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Mango Haze
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Super A5 Pre-Roll
from Liberty Health Sciences
17.4%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Super A5
Strain
$12each
In-store only
Grape Inferno Pre-Roll
from Papa's Herb
9.8%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Grape Inferno
Strain
$8each
In-store only
Blue Dream Pre-Roll
from Liberty Health Sciences
21.2%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$13each
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 10mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBN)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$40per 100mg gel pen
In-store only
Transdermal Gel Pen (CBD)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg pen
In-store only
Transdermal Compound (1:1)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$50per 100mg jar
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Small)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$25per 75mg bottle
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Sativa)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Transdermal Patch (Indica)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$10per 20mg patch
In-store only
Muscle Freeze (Large)
from Mary's Medicinals
___
THC
___
CBD
$45per 150mg bottle
In-store only
12