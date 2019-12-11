We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Ross and Natalie are the literal BIZZZNIZZZ. All your needs fulfilled 🤗🍩🌽
Chell8029
on February 20, 2020
Ross, Natalie, and Jan are awesome!!!
Sotakid1980
on February 12, 2020
My favorite dispensary in Sarasota. The staff is amazing, service is always quick. Normally out the door within 5 minutes. And they have my absolute favorite strain blue dream.
I would definitely give them a try if you haven't yet.
Make sure you sign up with text messaging from them to let you know about any specials.
Ermywermy
on February 12, 2020
Helpful staff. Quick and excellent service. Absolutely AWESOME product and prices. A place that has become my new go to.