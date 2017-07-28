Michigan Compassion Center ​MMMFLA Licensed Medical Marijuana Provisioning & Education Center Flint's Premiere Medical Marijuana dispensary! The area’s largest selection of concentrates, edibles, and flower! We carry products suited for each patient's individual needs. We carry various brands including Claw, Monster, Detroit Fudge Company and more!! Please stop by our location at 1222 Glenwood Ave in Flint, MI. Our friendly staff and knowledgeable bud tenders will be happy to politely serve each and every patient. We keep WeedMaps and Leafly as up-to-date as possible so check back often for new products 🔥🔥🔥🔥 WEEKLY DEAL OF THE DAY 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Monday : Medible Mondays, discounts on a variety of edibles! 🍪🍫 Tuesday : Troy Oz. Tuesdays, all ounces weigh 32 grams! ⚖ (regular oz. weight 28 grams) Wednesday : Flower Oz. Deals All Day Long! 🔥 Thursday : A Variety of CBD products discounted store wide! ⚕ Friday : Concentrate Day! Discounts on Shatter, Wax and Crumble all day long! Saturday : Vape Cart discounts all day, that will blow you away! 💨 Sunday : Shake & Tier Drop Sundays!! $4/g Shake available today only! All Flower drops one tier in price!! 💲