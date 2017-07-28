MattyMMan on August 6, 2019

This place was easily the hottest spot in town all of 2018, always slammed, with great deals, and on vendor days you couldn't get on the parking lot. So they have a new name and a State License now? Big deal...everyone has a State License now. The place has no flower, for 3 weeks already, and all of the other State Licensed spots are full of great flower, and extracts. What the heck happened? What a business collapse. The new owners have no clue, damn shame. Tumbleweeds on the parking lot.