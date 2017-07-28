Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This my spot about to get some fire for the wake and bake!!!!!!
Drewgates15
on October 22, 2019
Love the flower here it never disappoints.
Joymabs
on August 31, 2019
Great bud at good prices. The staff are always amazing. The only place I shop anymore.
MoneyMatt2374
on August 8, 2019
Thank you Michigan Compassion Center And Sandy for always putting the patients first!!!
MattyMMan
on August 6, 2019
This place was easily the hottest spot in town all of 2018, always slammed, with great deals, and on vendor days you couldn't get on the parking lot. So they have a new name and a State License now? Big deal...everyone has a State License now. The place has no flower, for 3 weeks already, and all of the other State Licensed spots are full of great flower, and extracts. What the heck happened? What a business collapse. The new owners have no clue, damn shame. Tumbleweeds on the parking lot.
Wattie1096
on August 2, 2019
Great crew, can't wait until the state gets their shit together so these guys can fly right.
WormCake15
on July 26, 2019
best place in our area!
Kohn1993
on July 16, 2019
Jake and the rest of the staff are really awesome. Very professional, if you get a chance check them out.