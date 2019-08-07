Follow
Liberty - Rockville
301.603.2747
243 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 104
Show All 28
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$390
Deals
New Patient Deal!
Valid 7/8/2019 – 10/9/2023
Get 25% off your first order. Includes cannabis products and non-cannabis products. Offer valid only on first time visit.
New Patient Deal!
Valid 7/8/2019 – 10/9/2023
Get 25% off your first order. Includes cannabis products and non-cannabis products. Offer valid only on first time visit.
All Products
Pink Lemon-Aid
from Strane
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Bodega Bubblegum
from Strane
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Beautiful Nightmare
from Grassroots Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Kush
from Strane
25.8%
THC
0%
CBD
NO STRAIN AVAILABLE
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mango (CBD)
from Culta
11.6%
THC
16.9%
CBD
Mango
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll: Grand Doggy Purps (Stix)
from verano
27.74%
THC
0%
CBD
Grand Doggy Purps
Strain
$181 g
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Curio Wellness
27.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rosaberry (CBD)
from Willie's Reserve
7.1%
THC
15.5%
CBD
Rosaberry
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Preroll: Super Glu (Swiftlifts)
from verano
21.77%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Super Glu
Strain
$405 X 0.5g
In-store only
White Harmony (1:1)
from verano
8.64%
THC
9.5%
CBD
White Harmony
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Royal Wedding Cake
from Strane
27.3%
THC
0%
CBD
royal wedding cake
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream (CBD)
from Curio Wellness
10.4%
THC
5.2%
CBD
Blue Dream CBD
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue and Cream - THCA 29.80%
from Strane
29.8%
THC
0%
CBD
NO STRAIN AVAILABLE
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Montana Silvertip
from Strane
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Montana Silvertip
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Jack
from Curio Wellness
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Jack
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Pearls
from Grow West Cannabis Company
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
grape pearls
Strain
$45⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Harle Tsu
from verano
9.23%
THC
16.16%
CBD
Harle-Tsu
Strain
$55⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Texas Butter
from Strane
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Texas Butter
Strain
$35⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GS Juice (SALE)
from Strane
17.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GS Juice
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Wax: Chemdawg 91
from verano
68.36%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax: Jack Herer #8
from verano
67.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Jack Herer
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Diamonds: Garlic Cookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
90.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Cartridge: East Coast Sour Diesel (Disposable)
from Unknown Brand
79%
THC
0%
CBD
East Coast Sour Diesel
Strain
$350.3 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Pound Cake (Disposable)
from Grassroots Cannabis
79%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$350.3 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Birthday Cake (Disposable)
from Grassroots Cannabis
80.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Birthday Cake Kush
Strain
$350.3 g
In-store only
Diamonds: Garlic Cookies
from Grassroots Cannabis
90.7%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$801 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Cookies and Cream (CO2)
from Curio Wellness
80.1%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$400.40 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Kosher Kush
from Evermore Cannabis Company
79.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
Budder: Island Sweet Skunk X Sour Diesel
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
74.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Island Sweet Skunk
Strain
$511 g
In-store only
Budder: Mai Tai
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
74.45%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Mai Tai Cookies
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Dreamsicle (Disposable)
from Curaleaf
29.2%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Cartridge: Cinnamon Roast (Disposable)
from Curaleaf
29.6%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$25½ g
In-store only
Live Diamond Sauce: Purple Obeah
from Evermore Cannabis Company
80.09%
THC
0%
CBD
$1001 g
In-store only
Diamond Sauce: Blueberry Muffins
from Evermore Cannabis Company
73.44%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$1001 g
In-store only
Cartridge: Blue Cheese (CO2)
from Curio Wellness
83.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Cheese
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Cartridge: OG Kush Breath
from Curio Wellness
81%
THC
0%
CBD
OGKB
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Kief: Bubblegum Skunk
from Nature's Heritage
24.7%
THC
0%
CBD
no strain available
Strain
$301 g
In-store only
Live Sugar: Orange FruitSnax
from Evermore Cannabis Company
70.02%
THC
0%
CBD
NO STRAIN AVAILABLE
Strain
$55½ g
In-store only
Dart Pod: Skywalker OG
from Evermore Cannabis Company
83.66%
THC
0%
CBD
skywalker OG
Strain
$48½ g
In-store only
Budder: Stardawg
from Green Leaf Medical (gLeaf)
79.18%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$501 g
In-store only
1234567