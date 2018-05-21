frank.vizzare
Nice clean store front location. Relatively knowledgeable and friendly staff. Good selection, they have some good to great quality concentrate products. From what I have smoked their flower is just meh...
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
3.1
10 reviews
Nice clean store front location. Relatively knowledgeable and friendly staff. Good selection, they have some good to great quality concentrate products. From what I have smoked their flower is just meh...
The prices are good for flower and the quality is excellent. The store seems to lack management and direction. The employees are awesome considering the system needs work. Why is the product so far? And why are you using a post it note system to sign in and order? The prices make it worth it and the employees are always very nice.
I calles in a pickup order at 10 am, and didn't hear anything all day. At 5pm I called the call center and was told that my order was ready. I droven an hour to be told that they were out of my order and that the $75 off your first order of $150 didn't apply to distillate. Liberty Health Science is a joke. With delivery I don't see why anyone would use them. Sutera Wellness, Trulieve, MUV are much better.
Never update menu online, tried calling the phone number to place an order and the phone automatically disconnects. Pax pods are extremely expensive, cartridges leak, flower is good.. not many options usually just super A5 and Blue dream. Bud tenders are friendly though.
I had to rate them one star or else they would get zero! Besides the fact it’s the only dispensary In south Port St. Lucie it’s only out of desperation. The staff is okay at times but often rude and they NEVER answer the phone.... I have a good 20+ minute drive to any dispensary, I don’t like wasting time for lack of product it’s honestly kinda sad they consider that any customer service skill
Super cool staff and super cool place to get your meds. On average I wait about 5 minutes from walk-in to departing. Ultra clean and sleek inside too. Only place I go.
Most of the time they have the flower I want in stock
The staff at this location are always great... but the products leave a lot to be desired and the workflow for getting patients in and out is totally broken. Ordered online? Too bad, take a seat and wait while you watch your order get dispensed as "given to patient" while they keep your card hostage and have other people ring up their orders. One register at a time, for real? Their new, severely overpriced distillates made in partnership with "The Werc Shop" are, frankly, disgusting. Every single one of them tastes of stale clippings. Their concentrates are likewise offputting and their cartridges are... forget it. Not even worth visiting out of desperation, all you'll get is a headache... from the products AND the service... and none of this is the staffs fault.
port st. Lucie Would nvr shop here again. poor products and even worse staff. probably my least favorite dispensary. I tried for 3 wks straight to get products delivered. Each week they either had one or the other or neither. Drove 40 min to pick up only to find out they have no flower left. You guys need to catch up w the times. Wont be going here ever again. What's worse is rude staff!!!
Very friendly and informative staff. Good prices and will return