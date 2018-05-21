Hop_Salot on August 22, 2019

The staff at this location are always great... but the products leave a lot to be desired and the workflow for getting patients in and out is totally broken. Ordered online? Too bad, take a seat and wait while you watch your order get dispensed as "given to patient" while they keep your card hostage and have other people ring up their orders. One register at a time, for real? Their new, severely overpriced distillates made in partnership with "The Werc Shop" are, frankly, disgusting. Every single one of them tastes of stale clippings. Their concentrates are likewise offputting and their cartridges are... forget it. Not even worth visiting out of desperation, all you'll get is a headache... from the products AND the service... and none of this is the staffs fault.