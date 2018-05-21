Bkpriest on September 10, 2019

I have to say I wish I had came to try Liberty sooner! I love to vape... and these carts I got today smoke soooo smoothly. Picked up 2, 0.5g vapes high level thc, both over 75%. Pineapple Express is absolutely amazing for a daytime hybrid for my anxiety and pain. I was shocked their flower is only $28 an 1/8th. Good stuff... got the Super A5 flower, nice and mellow. Also the $75 off $150 is NICE for first time patients 🤘 (This doesn’t include flower, just keep that in mind) Also, it is very hard to find you will not see the place from the road. You have to make the effort to park and walk in the building, and it is cramped I cannot imagine if they get busy. The 3 employees today were very professional and knowledgeable.