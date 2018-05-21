710Bigboy420
Great Location
Really discreet location, friendly staff. Super fast, no sitting in a waiting room for 25 minutes like GH. Best prices in town makes you feel like they care about their patients.
I have been to this location multiple times and recently had a cartridge that was faulty and they made sure to make it right! It really meant a lot to me that they helped me with this. They always have quality flower and have a knowledgeable and friendly staff! I will continue to come to this location and avoid the wait time that other dispensaries have!
I have to say I wish I had came to try Liberty sooner! I love to vape... and these carts I got today smoke soooo smoothly. Picked up 2, 0.5g vapes high level thc, both over 75%. Pineapple Express is absolutely amazing for a daytime hybrid for my anxiety and pain. I was shocked their flower is only $28 an 1/8th. Good stuff... got the Super A5 flower, nice and mellow. Also the $75 off $150 is NICE for first time patients 🤘 (This doesn’t include flower, just keep that in mind) Also, it is very hard to find you will not see the place from the road. You have to make the effort to park and walk in the building, and it is cramped I cannot imagine if they get busy. The 3 employees today were very professional and knowledgeable.
Very nice staff, good selection. Flower prices are almost half of Trulieve.
love these guys!always great. never diappointed
Great customer service! Very fast! knowledged as soon as I walk up to the door. Love the flower!
Super quick, knowledgeable on their products and very welcoming. Very stoked on this place.
Have been coming for flower because of price and great 20% off sales. Well haven't seen a sale in a while and now financial hardship (disability etc) and veterans discount have been discontinued. Of course you don't know that until showing up and being given the news by the poor group that has to listen to the complaints. Communication by the mother ship appears lost... so only hope supply increase (not likely) and or more competition (if only). Until then mo money mo money mo money....ps thrilled to see your THC above 20% now can you improve on that while at it
The store is small in comparison to other places that took over shut down banks but the staff is knowledgeable and friendly so that definitely makes up for the cramped space. This facility is very clean and efficient. They take the necessary time to get to know each patient either new to medical marijuana or their dispensary and they don’t try to push a bunch of product you may not be able to use. Great place and I’m definitely going back!