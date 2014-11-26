Life Flower is a Denver dispensary and prides itself on having a friendly and knowledgeable staff along with offering our customers with the highest quality in organic flowers, concentrates, and edibles. In our grow, we use amended soil and Natural-Organic components for our flowers to provide our customers with optimal flavor, potency, and quality. Life Flower Dispensary is open till midnight for all recreational customers 21+ and medical patients 18+. We take pride in every aspect of our business. Our company, formerly Medicine Man Medical Market, first opened its doors in August of 2010. At Life Flower Dispensary we make sure you will experience attentive customer service, a unique selection of organic flower, high-quality concentrates, and a variety of edibles. Our primary focus is your satisfaction, guaranteed! DAILY DEALS!!!! Monday: Buy 2 Joints, Get 1 Joint for a Penny Tuesday: Buy 1 Edible Get 1 Half Off Wednesday: Buy 1 Cartridge, Get 1 Half Off Thursday: $5 Off Top Shelf Flower (valid on 1/8th or more) Friday: $5 Joint Friday Saturday: 8g Kayak for $120 Sunday: 15% Off Any CBD Infused Products Early Bird Special: Everyday from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM: 15% off any regular priced item.