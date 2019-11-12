Follow
Life Organics Wellness
405-701-9221
29 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$280
Deals
GREEN WEDNESDAY ! $25 1/8 Durban Poison - Organic
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
Wow. Not going to see a deal like this for some time. We want you to try our Organic Durban Poison and taste the difference. All living soil. No Chemicals. Ever.
OUT THE DOOR! no other discounts apply ALL taxes included in our price.
GREEN WEDNESDAY ! $25 1/8 Durban Poison - Organic
Valid 11/27/2019 – 11/28/2019
Wow. Not going to see a deal like this for some time. We want you to try our Organic Durban Poison and taste the difference. All living soil. No Chemicals. Ever.
OUT THE DOOR! no other discounts apply ALL taxes included in our price.
All Products
Mimosa
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Mimosa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Hell Hound OG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Express
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Honey Creeper - CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Elektra - CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
SpaceCandy - CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.03%
THC
15%
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Ultra Leaf Vape Cart (1 gram)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
Nature's Key 250mg Gummies
from Nature's Key
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Ruby Mae's Hard Candy Gems
from Ruby Mae's
100%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Ruby Mae's Gourmet Chocolates: Chocolate covered Caramel, Coconut and Peanut Butter
from Ruby Mae's
120%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Smokies - mg Gummies - 10 pieces of 10mg
from Unknown Brand
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Natures Key 75 mg Gummies - 15 pieces of 5 mg
from Nature's Key
75mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Premium in a Palm Joint
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Thai
Strain
$15each
In-store only
Natural Blend 7 Strain All Flower Pre-roll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cinderella 99
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Elektra - CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
SpaceCandy - CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Purple Honey Creeper - CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Citrus Sap
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Power Plant
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mazari
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Pipes
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Life Organics Salve
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only