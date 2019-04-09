An All Natural superior product cultivated by master growers Handcrafted Quality Marijuana – Craft Cannabis At Life Organics, we are passionate about producing only the best cannabis. We care about the health and well-being of our customers, our employees and our community. Ultimately we want to share the experience that drives us in delivering the highest quality product batch after batch. We take personal pride in blending the art and science of growing only the finest cannabis, with exceptional aroma, flavor, and effects. These qualities inspire our breeding efforts in search of the perfect combination of traits to deliver the absolute best cannabis experience. All of our meticulous plant care effort is about bringing out the fullest expression of the plant’s genetic potential. At our core, we are craft cannabis growers and we don’t sell anything we wouldn’t smoke ourselves.