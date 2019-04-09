JaimeLynne
Hard to find since the maps takes you to the wrong place but the special is awesome!
sorry about the maps - leafly can't hear us. Glad you love the flower!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
6 reviews
Hard to find since the maps takes you to the wrong place but the special is awesome!
sorry about the maps - leafly can't hear us. Glad you love the flower!
first time going this store . the people there are really friendly and helpful with any questions i had .
Thank you!
Life Organics Wellness Inc.- Instead of telling you about the OG#18 I just finished (which is great and I recommend but at a high price point $20/g), I want to tell you about where I got it. I try and wait until I’ve visited a place a few times before reviewing it because anyone can have a bad day and anyone can trick you once, but I have never had either of these things happen in the dozen times I’ve been here! The staff is always friendly and excited to talk to you about the medication they offer and educate you on the specifics. The variety of flower available is usually a little low but they make up for it with the quality. They have had prerolls on hand every time I have visited and have a 2g w/ a preroll for $25 deal daily. Their flower is also pre weighed which makes it a very quick in and out and very convenient if your in a hurry. They also offer a veteran discount and a decent selection of edibles, wax, and oils. If your in the Norman area definitely stop by and check it out for yourself!
Fantastic! Love to hear we are doing well. We try hard to bring the bud!
Geeat place and friendly CSR...Great selection on flower.
Thank you! Glad we can be of service!
If you have not experienced flower from one of their shops you are truely missing out. I'm a regular at the other checked this one out cuz I was nearby. Nice to see the same smiling face I've met at the other store. Their latest Citrus I got today is very well done. Always smooth tasty and great effects. This is their own grow and you wont find better in Ok right now. :) Will u guys please grow me a good super venom, Durban poison ...??
Thank you so much! ... and We have some of our organic Durban in the cure jars now and is only a few weeks away; I think it's the best I have every seen!
Tried a few strains, overall pretty happy with the quality. The Black Indica was fantastic. I love that they grow organic and actually seem to care about the process. Will definitely be stopping by again to see what they have to offer.
Love it! We absolutely care about every aspect of bringing these wonderful flowers to our lives!