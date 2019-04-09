Austin4ou on July 19, 2019

Life Organics Wellness Inc.- Instead of telling you about the OG#18 I just finished (which is great and I recommend but at a high price point $20/g), I want to tell you about where I got it. I try and wait until I’ve visited a place a few times before reviewing it because anyone can have a bad day and anyone can trick you once, but I have never had either of these things happen in the dozen times I’ve been here! The staff is always friendly and excited to talk to you about the medication they offer and educate you on the specifics. The variety of flower available is usually a little low but they make up for it with the quality. They have had prerolls on hand every time I have visited and have a 2g w/ a preroll for $25 deal daily. Their flower is also pre weighed which makes it a very quick in and out and very convenient if your in a hurry. They also offer a veteran discount and a decent selection of edibles, wax, and oils. If your in the Norman area definitely stop by and check it out for yourself!