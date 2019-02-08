PabloJames
Your GSC strain is very harsh. I already have a sore throat.
Sorry to hear you didn't like the flower. Please bring it back in for another strain.
Good
Thank You!
I appreceate the easy service great deals and great selection
Thank you!
I love the Palms they are my favorite
Great! They are the smoothest ! we love them too - thank you
Love their $45 house cart deals! Employees are always happy to help and make the experience easy peasy!
Thank you very much!
the location and shop itself is wonderful. bought a half gram cartridge when cartridge didn't work was told over the phone nothing they could do. probably the only dispensary I've went to in multiple states that has no special or anything for first time customers. quality of the product in cartridge was lack luster to say the least. probably wouldn't return even if I was asked to.
Sure that was us? Bring the cart back in and exchange it or get a new one. We have full gram Keef Carts and now Ultra Leaf... First Time customers get a $5 All Flower Natural Blend Pre-roll; you will love them. SO... Come back and see us.
I just continue to love this shop.... you are not gonna find 100 different flower choices ( at least not yet) what you are going to find is high quality well done flower for a very reasonable price. These guys are laid back super nice and are obviously in it for more than making a fast buck. I am grateful to you guys for not being total sell outs ... integrity and a fantastic product ... I can not wait for the next small batch glues and other fantastic new ones. Please do not change your standards !:)
Great! If you love the glues you'll love OG#18 private reserve we just released today!
this was my second visit the first visit I chose Cinderella 99 was a pretty good sativa strain but for lunch today I chose the White widow the staff gave me a great deal and I was very impressed with the white widow I would highly recommend anyone to try it.
:) Thank you
If you're looking for an honest dispensary in our area you must go to this one. I'm telling you these people are like your buddies your family your fellow stoners. I had a tiny little technical problem and all I did was show them and they made it right and if that's not what dispensaries are about I don't know what it is!!!
Excellent! Thanks Buddy!!
Always greeted with a smile and every time I’ve been in they have an amazing deal going on. They go through bud fast though so if you see a strain you like make sure to get it quick!
Thank you!