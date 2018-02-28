Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We are a Montana based dispensary located in Kalispell and Montana. We pride ourselves in providing top notch medical cannabis and products to our patients. Please give us a call or stop by one of our locations. We'd love to help you and answer any questions you may have!