Munchies on a Monday :)
Valid 1/1/2019 – 1/8/2020
all of our edibles, candies and beverages are 15% off.
All Products
M M by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
30.1%
THC
0.09%
CBD
M M
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
StarDawg by Workingmans Bud
from Workingmans Bud
22.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Stardawg
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Super Glue by Pistil Point
from Pistil Point
25.23%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Super Glue
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rose City Diesel by Ganja Girl
from Ganja Girl
21.14%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Rose City Diesel
Strain
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Watermelon Zkittlez by Pistil Point
from Pistil Point
25.25%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Watermelon Zkittlez
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropsantos by Rolen Stone
from Rolen Stone
20.1%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Girls Gone by Sun God
from Sun God
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Nightmare Kush by Puds Buds
from Puds Buds
19.16%
THC
0.84%
CBD
Nightmare Kush
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Glazed Apricot by Trichome Farms
from Trichome Farms
20.3%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) by Fr33dom Farms
from Fr33dom Farms
28.4%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Cake by Dank Bros
from Dank Bros
28.75%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel by Western Oregon Botanicals
from Western Oregon Botanicals
21.82%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Strawberry Diesel
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
29.04%
THC
1.04%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Tangie by High Latitude Farms
from High Latitude Farms
21.3%
THC
0.01%
CBD
Sour Tangie
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sticky B by Sticky Farms
from Sticky Farms
25.92%
THC
6%
CBD
Sticky B
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Diesel Dough #2 by Puds Buds
from Puds Buds
25.93%
THC
1%
CBD
Diesel Dough #2
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Disco Biscuits by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
31.3%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Disco Biscuits
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropic Heat by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
32%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Tropic Heat
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Van Hels by Pistil Point
from Pistil Point
21.54%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Van Hels
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dr. Who by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
26.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Dr. Who
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Donna by Smokey Mountain
from Smokey Mountain
27.2%
THC
___
CBD
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Tropicanna Cookies by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
33.9%
THC
0.12%
CBD
Tropicanna Cookies
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dosiface by Scissortail Farms
from Scissortail Farms
18.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Dosiface
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Girls Gone by Sun God
from Sun God
15.3%
THC
___
CBD
$31 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
29.04%
THC
1.04%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cujo by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
26.4%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cujo
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Moscovium by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
22.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Moscovium
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Interspecies Erotica by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
24.7%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Interspecies Erotica
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Stout by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
25.1%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Cherry Stout
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Downtown Lounge by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
22.5%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Downtown Lounge
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gorilla Snacks by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
27.2%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Gorilla Snacks
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Head Band by Heroes of the Farm
from Heroes of the Farm
28.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Head Band
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape by Skunk Valley Farms
from Skunk Valley Farms
13.68%
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Animal Cookies by Ruby Farms
from Ruby Farms
19.5%
THC
___
CBD
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Rude Boi OG
Strain
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Cough by Skunk Valley Farms
from Skunk Valley Farms
17.48%
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Peanut Butter Breath by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
28.4%
THC
0.9%
CBD
Peanut Butter Breath
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Wee Farms
from Wee Farms
29.04%
THC
1.04%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$9.61 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Afternoon Delight by Eugenius
from Eugenius
1.23%
THC
19.4%
CBD
Afternoon Delight
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Lime Slushee by Meraki Gardens
from Meraki Gardens
23.6%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Cherry Lime Slushee
Strain
$81 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
