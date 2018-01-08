Here at Lifted Northwest we have partnered up with a few select farms that have established themselves as leaders and role models in the cannabis industry. Heroes of the Farm, and The Frost factory to name a few who we stand behind with the utmost confidence. Our shop is run by a group of bud tenders who listen and care about customer needs and wishes. They are all well versed in product knowledge and can guide you through your purchasing needs. We offer amazing flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape cartridges, edibles, as well as tinctures and topical's. We do offer multiple payment options as well, including credit cards and apple pay. Please come visit our show room located on the south east side of Portland and see our amazing natural wood decor that is absolutely warm and inviting. We look forward to the opportunity to serve you. We are located at 11121 SE Division in Portland.