Lifted Spirits Dispensary is owned and operated by two brothers, born and raised in Eastern Oklahoma. We have a passion for helping guide our customers to find the best products for their needs, and we hope to be the trusted resource for medical marijuana in Tahlequah. We have high standards and are here to lift your spirits. We have a large selection of top notch flowers, edibles, concentrates, and more. We only source from OMMA licensed and compliant growers and processors who we personally vet for quality.