Platinum Tuesday! 4 for $100+tax ALL NEW RIG raffel. Each xtract purchase= one raffle ticket Don't miss out!!! $300 value. Tell a friend
About
We are a premier medical marijuana provisioning center here to provide our community with knowledge and expertise on marijuana, marijuana products and accessories. Come on in today and meet with one of our product specialist to get your cannabis journey started!