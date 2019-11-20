Follow
LightHeart Cannabis Co
Deals
$30 OTD Eighths of Birthday Cake - 27.84%
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/21/2019
Birthday Cake, fully tested at 27.84%, eighths are $30.00 OTD - TAX INCLUDED! Come get yours before we run out!
Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.
All Products
Boys from Oklahoma Grandaddy Purp Holy Rollers 2g
from Granddaddy Purp Holy Roller 2g Pre Roll
THC
CBD
$70each
Golden Berry - 20.07% - Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
20.07mg
THC
CBD
$201 g
Madman's Hand Rolled Joint 1.25g
from LightHeart
THC
CBD
$16each
Shit Show Pre-roll Concentrate and Kief
from Dankland Delights
THC
CBD
$36each
Cherry Punch Flower
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
20mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+2 more sizes
Boys from Oklahoma DBL Lemon Cheesecake 1g Pre roll
from DBL Lemon Cheesecake 1g Pre roll
THC
CBD
$40each
Boys from Oklahoma Granddaddy Purp Holy Rollers 1 g Pre roll
from Granddaddy Purp Holy Rollers 1 g Pre roll
THC
CBD
$40each
Gelato Cake Flower - Purple Tangie Cannabis
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
19.45mg
THC
CBD
$201 g
Purple Punch Flower - Purple Tangie Cannabis
from Purple Tangie Cannabis Co
20.5mg
THC
CBD
$201 g
Birthday Cake Flower - Green Rush Gardens
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
27.84mg
THC
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
Birthday Cake Pre Roll - 27% THC
from Birthday Cake Pre Roll - 27% THC
27mg
THC
CBD
$10each
Super Lemon Haze Flower - Wild Herb
from Wild Herb LLC
14.15mg
THC
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
Chernobyl Flower - 21.98% - Poole Farms
from Poole Farms
21.98mg
THC
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
White Widow - Native Roots
from Native Roots
THC
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
Citral Glue - 22.6%
from Simply Green
22mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
Kosher Kush Flower - Green Rush Gardens
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
THC
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
Acapulco Gold - Native Roots
from Native Roots
20.16mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
White Strawberry Flower - Happy Bud Growers
from Happy Bud Growers
21.2mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
Grape Marmalade Flower - Green Rush Gardens
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
21mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
Zurple Punch Flower - Green Rush Gardens
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
23mg
THC
CBD
$181 g
+5 more sizes
Critical Widow Flower - Green Rush Gardens
from Green Rush Gardens LLC
21mg
THC
CBD
$161 g
+4 more sizes
Cartel AK-47 Vape 1200mg
from Cartel AK-47 Vape 1200mg
97.2mg
THC
CBD
$60each
Durban Poison Batter 1g
from Solos Extracts
65mg
THC
CBD
$70each
THCreations Sunset Sherbert Sativa Vape 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$60each
Sublime Craft Distillate Vape Cartridges Grandaddy Purple .5g
from Sublime
500mg
THC
CBD
$40each
THCreations Zkittles Indica Vape 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$60each
Mr Macks Tincture 1000mg
from Mr Macks
1000mg
THC
CBD
$110each
Red Bud Elixirs 1g Vape
from Red Bud Elixirs
THC
CBD
$60each
Sublime Craft Distillate Vape Cartridge Dutch Treat
from Sublime
500mg
THC
CBD
$40each
Sublime Cucumber Lemonade .5
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$40each
Sublime Guava Coconut .5
from Sublime Guava Coconut ,.5g
THC
CBD
$40each
Boys from Oklahoma Various Syringes 1g
from Boys from Oklahoma Various Syringes 1g
75mg
THC
CBD
$60each
Cartel Wedding Cake Kush Vape 1200mg
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$60each
Cartel OG Kush 1200 mg Vape
from Cartel OG Kush 1200 mg Vape
97mg
THC
CBD
$60each
Sublime Craft Distillate Vape Cartridges Gelato Vape
from Sublime
500mg
THC
CBD
$40each
Sublime Grape Limeade .5g
from Sublime Grape Limeade .5 Vape
THC
CBD
$40each
Sublime Hawaiian Hurricane .5 g
from Sublime Hawaiian Hurricane .5g
THC
CBD
$40each
Sublime Mango Passion Fruit .5g
from Unknown Brand
THC
CBD
$40each
Cartel Grape God 1200mg Vape
from Cartel Grape God 1200mg Vape
97.2mg
THC
CBD
$60each
Cartel Clementine 1200 Vape
from Clartel Clementine 1200 Vape
97mg
THC
CBD
$60each
