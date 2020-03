Committed to helping you navigate your cannabis needs.

We help guide you through the complex world of cannabis, wherever you are.

Our dispensaries are staffed with cannabis consultants ready to educate and inspire you with the best products on the market.

Chat with our Attendants behind the counter to help you find exactly what you’re looking for.

If you need a bit more guidance, sit down with one of our cannabis consultants for an in-depth conversation about how our products can serve your needs.