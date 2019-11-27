Follow
Deals
Green Friday! BOGO Deals
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/4/2019
1906 BOGO $1 whole line no mix & match; LOVE'S OVEN BOGO $1 turtle & s'mores; SPHEREX BOGO 50% mood 300mg vapes;
Rec only; Valid 11/27-12/03; Customers can purchase up to their daily limit.
All Products
Purple Reign Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Lemon Skunk Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Hybrid Popcorn
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$12.09⅛ oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
16.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GG # 4 Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$7.941 g
In-store only
Mother's Milk Shake
from Unknown Brand
23%
THC
0%
CBD
Mother's Milk
Strain
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Herijuana Shake Ounce
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$39.72¼ oz
+2 more sizes
In-store only
The White Shake
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$30.181 oz
In-store only
Verde Key Lime Pie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.74⅛ oz
In-store only
White '99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$7.941 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Evolab All-in-one Alchemy Indica 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60.361 g
In-store only
Evolab All-in-one Alchemy Hybrid 1000mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60.361 g
In-store only
Chronic Creations Wedding Cake Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Chronic Creations Member Berry #3 Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Chronic Creations So Cal AI Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.651 g
In-store only
Binske Vanillapple Live Diamonds and Sauce 4g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$120.721 g
In-store only
Lightshade Enliven Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.881 g
In-store only
Next 1 Pineapple Express Live Sugar 8g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$138.198 G
In-store only
Next 1 Primus OG Live Budder 2g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.512 g
In-store only
Next 1 Skunkberry x Durban Poison Live Sugar 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60.363.5 G
In-store only
Glacier Chemmy Jones Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.271 g
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label iBang Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label Cherry Chem Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Green Dot Black Label Cherry Fluff Live Badder
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.741 g
In-store only
Green Dot Silver Label General Tso's Cookies FSE
from Green Dot Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 g
In-store only
Lightshade Medley Champagne Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.651 g
In-store only
Lightshade Inspire Champagne Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.651 g
In-store only
Lightshade Calm Champagne Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.651 g
In-store only
White Mousse Hawaiian Purple Kush Champagne Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.831 g
In-store only
Natty Rems Wavy Gravy Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
Natty Rems Wedding Cake Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
Natty Rems Blackberry Kush Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
Natty Rems Chem 91 Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
Glacier Northern Lights Live Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.511 g
In-store only
Boulder Built Black Cherry OG Live Terp Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
Boulder Built Pura Vida Live Terp Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
