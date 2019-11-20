Follow
Lightshade - Federal Heights
(720)-699-2692
552 products
Filter(1)
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$279
Deals
Dixie 100mg Gummies BOGO 50% $34 OTD
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
$27 pre-tax, $34 OTD Originally $46 OTD Mix n match ok Citrus Blast, Tropic Twist & Sour Smash
Rec only; Valid 11/20-11/26 Customers can purchase up to their daily limit.
Dixie 100mg Gummies BOGO 50% $34 OTD
Valid 11/20/2019 – 11/27/2019
$27 pre-tax, $34 OTD Originally $46 OTD Mix n match ok Citrus Blast, Tropic Twist & Sour Smash
Rec only; Valid 11/20-11/26 Customers can purchase up to their daily limit.
All Products
REC - Purple Reign
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Lemon Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Kush Master
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.75⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
MED - Kush Master Pre-Packed Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72.641 oz
In-store only
MED - Original Glue Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
MED - White '99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.98¼ oz
In-store only
MED - Blueberry Diesel Pre Packed Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72.641 oz
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.75⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
MED - Pineapple Express Pre Packed Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72.641 oz
In-store only
MED - Grand Blue Cheese Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
REC - Hybrid Popcorn 1/8th
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$11.92⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Green Crack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.951 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
MED - Blue Dream Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
MED - Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$25.75⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
MED - Dalae OG Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
MED - Lavender Jones
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Lavender Jones
Strain
$45.98¼ oz
In-store only
MED - Lightshade CBD
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.75⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
MED - Pineapple Express Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50.571 oz
In-store only
MED - White '99 Pre Packed Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$72.641 oz
In-store only
REC - Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Dalae OG Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.2each
In-store only
MED - GG#4 (f.k.a Gorilla Glue #4) Pre packed OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72.641 oz
In-store only
REC - GG#4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.951 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Orange Herijuana
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Pineapple Express
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Red Headed Stranger
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Red Headed Stranger
Strain
$7.951 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
REC - Verde Papaya
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.76⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - White '99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$25.43⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
REC - White '99 Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
White 99
Strain
$30.21 oz
In-store only
REC - Green Dot Silver Label General Tso's Cookies FSE
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.191 g
In-store only
REC - Green Dot Black Label iBang Live Badder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.761 g
In-store only
REC - Glacier Chemmy Jones Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.291 g
In-store only
REC - Evolab Colors Strawberry Lemonade Pre-Roll 5 Pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.19each
In-store only
REC - Evolab Colors Blueberry Pre-Roll 5 Pack
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.19each
In-store only
REC - Eureka Cure Concord Lime Infused Pre-roll
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.1each
In-store only
REC - Lightshade Medley Champagne Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.661 g
In-store only
MED - Lightshade Inspire Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.231 g
In-store only
REC - Natty Rems Grape AI OG Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20.661 g
In-store only
12345 ... 14