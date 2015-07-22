Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
great customer service good quality weed for a low price!
Tylerhb43
on November 23, 2019
Amazing product! Fantastic customer service! A great way to cannibas!
Laditkoo60
on November 21, 2019
This place never disappoints me . Great staff , but even better quality marijuana never have to worry about getting anything less then I paid for
Ryan7668
on November 21, 2019
Always great service Everytime I come in . And good quaily flower never disappointed
mildestofsalsas
on November 5, 2019
Solid genetics, reliable staff and price structure!
Rmagana420
on November 4, 2019
Love the strains here! Great place to shop !
Thanks
Mwtsn
on November 3, 2019
Good hours, friendly staff.
Akeemthegreat
on October 29, 2019
The service is great with good staff
Sugarloaf78
on October 27, 2019
I love this location. Met Carmen the other night, who helped me pick out some weed so I might actually sleep. The Bud-tenders here are knowledgeable, friendly and the music is always great. Also, their pre-rolls are superior to those of say “Green Solution,” which are frequently dry. My Hash Bar OG was great and I fell to sleep fairly easily.