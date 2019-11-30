Follow
Lightshade - Holly
Deals
Green Friday! BOGO Deals
Valid 11/27/2019 – 12/4/2019
1906 BOGO $1 whole line no mix & match; LOVE'S OVEN BOGO $1 turtle & s'mores; SPHEREX BOGO 50% mood 300mg vapes;
Rec only; Valid 11/27-12/03; Customers can purchase up to their daily limit.
All Products
MED - Lavender Jones 1/4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Purple Reign Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
REC - White 99' Grams
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - Green Crack Gram
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
MED - Kush Master
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$46.16¼ oz
In-store only
REC - Hybrid Popcorn 1/4
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$23.83¼ oz
In-store only
REC - GG # 4 Grams
from Unknown Brand
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - Next 1 Pineapple Express Live Sugar 2g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$402 g
In-store only
MED - GG#4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) Pre Pack Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$72.941 oz
In-store only
MED - Primus OG Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 oz
In-store only
MED - White 99'
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
MED - Blue Dream Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 oz
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Bubba Fett Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 oz
In-store only
MED - Dalae OG Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.081 oz
In-store only
MED - GG#4 (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue #4) 1/8
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.85⅛ oz
In-store only
MED - Green Crack Prepack OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$99each
In-store only
MED - Pineapple Express Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 oz
In-store only
MED - Scotts OG Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35.081 oz
In-store only
MED - White '99 Pre Pack Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$901 oz
In-store only
REC - Green Crack Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
REC - Blue Dream Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
REC - Bubba Fett
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Green Crack 1/8
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.88⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Orange Herijuana Shake Oz
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
REC - Primus OG
from Unknown Brand
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
Primus
Strain
$25.41⅛ oz
In-store only
REC - Skunkberry Shake OZ
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 oz
In-store only
REC - The White
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
The White
Strain
$7.941 g
In-store only
REC - Binske Vanillapple Live Diamonds and Sauce 4g
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$120.724 G
In-store only
REC - Binske OG #5 Diamonds and Sauce
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 g
In-store only
REC - Binske Honey #4 Diamonds and Sauce
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 g
In-store only
REC - Binske Gelato Cake Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 g
In-store only
REC - Glacier Chemmy Jones Live Sugar
from Unknown Brand
2%
THC
0%
CBD
$45.271 g
In-store only
MED - Lightshade Inspire Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$9.771 g
In-store only
REC - Lightshade Blueberry Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15.881 g
In-store only
REC - Boulder Built Danky Kong Live Batter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25.411 g
In-store only
MED Green Dot Silver Label Mob Wife Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$281 g
In-store only
MED - Green Dot Silver Label Red Headed Stranger Budder
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$28.621 g
In-store only
REC - CSC Strawberry Banana Sherbet Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30.181 g
In-store only
