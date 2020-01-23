173 products
3.5g Moorocks $60 OTD
Valid 1/22/2020 – 2/27/2020
9lb Hammer, Citral Glue strains.
Staff picks
Grapenstein
from Private Reserve
23.03%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Grapenstein
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Preserve
from Native Ground
17.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Pineapple Preserve
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Louis Breath
from Territory Cannabis
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Louis Breath
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Zkittles
from Territory Cannabis
26.2%
THC
0.09%
CBD
Cherry Zkittles
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cali Dream $25 1/8
from Alterra Farms
15%
THC
0%
CBD
cali dream
Strain
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Ragnarok #3
from Inner Circle Growers
31.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Ragnarok #3
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG 3.5G Cured Resin
from Sunday Extracts
67.51%
THC
0.53%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$140⅛ oz
In-store only
3.5g Moon Rocks
from Dose Oil
40%
THC
0%
CBD
Multiple Strains Avail
Strain
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
1000mg Triple Chocolate Brownies 10-pack
from Kaneh Co.
1000mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$100each
In-store only
Caramel Chews 100mg - Hybrid Cheeba Chew
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Chocolate Taffy 100mg - Sativa Cheeba Chew
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Chocolate Taffy 100mg - Indica Cheeba Chew
from Cheeba Chews
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Distillate
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Strawberry Tart Gummies
from Easy Street Cannabis
100mg
THC
0mg
CBD
Full Spectrum Extract
Strain
$20each
In-store only
Various 1g Pre-rolls
from Blondie's Blunts
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Various 1g Pre-Rolls
from Prerolls
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Various Strains
Strain
$10each
In-store only
Golden Goat
from The Clear™
94.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Clear OG Disposable (350mg)
from The Clear™
94%
THC
0%
CBD
OG
Strain
$251 oz
In-store only
All Products
Trainwreck
from Dymond Enterprise
23%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Larry Bird
from Dymond Enterprises
14.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Larry Bird
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from OKC Bud Factory
17%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Shiva Shanti
from Red River Cannabis
23.7%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Shiva Shanti
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mother Nature
from Dymond Enterprises
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Mothers Nature
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Haze
from Alterra Farms
22.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Pine Fire
from TB4U Farms
18.68%
THC
0.06%
CBD
pine fire
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crumpets
from Cannabis Connect
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Crumpets
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Head Dream
from Cannabis Connect
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Head Dream
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost of Von
from Grey Area Farms
17.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Of Von
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Wonder Savor
from MWCG Farms
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Papayahuasca
from Blazin Okie Farms
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Papayahausca
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC Extreme
from Hazy Dayz
22.5%
THC
0.5%
CBD
GSC Extreme
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fuel OG
from Rooted Zen
18%
THC
1%
CBD
Fuel OG
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Amnesia
from Green Room Genetics
22.1%
THC
0%
CBD
La Amnesia
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Golden Goat
from Wavy Productions
19.5%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$111 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Death By Lemon
from Emerald Wholesale
16.3%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Death By Lemon
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dagwood
from R2C2 Farms
23.6%
THC
5.98%
CBD
Dagwood
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Dymond Enterprises
24%
THC
0%
CBD
White Widow
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Whitaker Blues
from R2C2 Farms
16.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Whitaker Blues
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Peach Crescendo
from Territory Cannabis
26.3%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Peach Crescendo
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Dawg
from Rooted Zen
21.71%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Lemon Haze
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Red Dirt Sungrown
17.3%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Glue Zauce
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
