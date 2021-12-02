Welcome to the Lindsay Cannabis Store, your local supplier for cannabis and smoking accessories at competitive prices. The Lindsay Cannabis Store was proudly launched by the same founders of Marley Glass (est. 2012). Founded on April 20th, 2021, LCS is their newest addition to their existing chain of retail cannabis accessory stores. “Our mission is to provide quality smoking products and accessories at affordable prices and to transform the way people view cannabis through education in a safe and pleasant atmosphere.” – Jason, co-founder of LCS We hope you enjoy our products and services. If there are any questions, concerns, or comments, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Please come visit us at 17 Kent St West in Lindsay Ontario