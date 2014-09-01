Stopped by Lindzey's to check out a new spot and am very happy I did! Even though their dispensary was under construction, meaning I was helped is a small temporary space, the service was top notch! They accept cards with no surcharge, which is great. They also have a LARGE head shop attached as well. Picked up some locally made chocolate dipped pretzel stick medibles, which were AWESOME for just 5 bucks. I also grabbed a gram of Skittles, which was quality meds as well. Very nice employees too. I will be back!