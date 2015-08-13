Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
We are one of the largest Providers in the state of Montana, offering a wide variety of smokable and edible products for our patients to choose from. We carry at least 20 strains all the time, including a constant supply of the famous Montana Silvertip.