Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Lionheart Caregiving is Bozeman, Montana's premier dispensary, dedicated to providing it's patients with the best, most effective medical cannabis products to help improve their quality of life. Now with three new locations in Butte, Helena and Missoula
We will work with individuals to maximize their benefits by discovering the best medical cannabis strains for their particular needs. We take pride in providing patients with the highest quality and best variety of medical cannabis strains to meet their individual needs. Your satisfaction is guaranteed!