Lit Leaf is truly a "mom and pop" shop. The founders are a husband and wife team with traditional medical careers. They joined forces to spread compassion and cannabis to the growing number of underserved patients. The culture at Lit embodies kindness and humility. The culture of Lit Leaf also embodies really good (high quality) cannabis. We do not judge our cannabis by it's country of origin, color, size, leaning, or stature. Great buds come in many varieties. Come visit our store and experience the warmth and acceptance.