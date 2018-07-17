*WELCOME* It is our passion to provide a safe, welcoming, professional, and educational experience for all cannabis users. Whether you're a connoisseur or a first time user, our knowledgeable staff will be on hand to assist you. *PAYMENT INFORMATION* Lit accepts debit cards ONLY! *PARKING* Our spaces fill up fast! Lit asks that you please use the nearby car wash or gas station if we don't have any spots available. If you're having trouble please call and one of our staff members will direct you where to go. *WHO ARE WE?* Lit is owned and operated by a team of cannabis industry professionals with over a decade of experience. We have incorporated the latest in cultivation techniques, genetic sourcing, and world-class operational standards to provide our customers a high quality cannabis product they can rely on. Our compliance technology, modern amenities, and educated bud-tending staff have been meticulously selected to ensure consistency and reliability for every patient's cannabis journey with us.