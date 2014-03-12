Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The mission of Little Amsterdam is to be one of the most trusted MMJ facilities in the Portland Metropolitan area offering high quality, lab-tested cannabis products. Our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be the cornerstone of a warm and welcoming atmosphere while providing compassion and the utmost discretion to our clients. Our customers will always be treated with respect and will value our honest business practices and our genuine interest in their well being.