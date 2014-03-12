trixxi on July 6, 2019

I’ve been here several times over the years. Last time I came in there were a few things that made me doubt I would ever return to purchase FLOWER. 1) Their posted prices have taxes applied; I am a medical customer and I purchased 3 grams at $5/gram (tax added) and 1 gram at $10/gram - my total was $25- I paid tax when that price should have been reduced for me. 2) Of the two strains I purchased, both were given the exact same label with a strain name that I did not purchase or even look at. That said strain name “White Tahoe Cookies” was harvested over a year ago and tested in March ‘19... that to me means this dispensary is sitting on old product. 3) I went on Leafly and saw that the White Tahoe Cookies strain that I did not purchase but was given the label information was a $10/gram strain leading me to further conclude that their “top shelf” is REALLY OLD. 4) I reviewed all Indica strains in house and I had a hard time resonating with any of their flower in all price ranges, leading me to think that their storage is not the best, coupled with pretty old product. 5) After I left Little Amsterdam I went to a shop in Oregon City (West Premium) and purchased an ounce of Afghani OG Kush / 21% THC / Organic Theory Farms / Harvested in June 2019 / Tested less than a week ago ... for the grand total of $75. 6) Both stores have clean nice atmosphere, friendly employees and similar wait times. But to drive a little different direction there are many cannabis options for fresher, better priced product that make me not want to go back to Little Amsterdam after being a pretty loyal customer for years.