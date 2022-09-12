First, let me say that the owners are not only very personable but very knowledgable. I was able to ask away and get the answers I needed to help me in my selections. As for the product, superb. I like to have different flowers for different needs. After looking at the descriptions and asking some questions, I settled on the Sweet Cheesus for my more active times, and Grand Daddy for more mellow times. The Sweet Cheesus has to be one of my all-time favorites. This blend is great for energy and creativity. It gives a very heady buzz that opens the senses and keeps you thinking (in a good way). I love this one for long walks, creative writing, and cleaning and organizing. On the other side is Grand Daddy. This is what you want on a rainy Sunday when you want to melt into the couch and just chill. It's also great for bedtime when your Sleepy Time Tea isn't doing the trick. I'm looking forward to their other varieties!

Dispensary replied