23 Reviews of Little Buddy Farm Delivery
J........c
3 days ago
What a great morning. After receiving a pic of an immaculately written homemade menu, I texted Little Buddy for advice on some of their offering. I ended up going with Sweet Cheesus and MAC1. What I expected? A nice strain or two to smoke this afternoon. What I got? A divine pairing of expertly-grown weed that does not sacrifice a molecule of quality. Not to mention the wonderfully stimulating — and surprisingly candid — conversation I had with Bethany. I’ve essentially signed on to play Guinea pig to her operation. I wish this thing had more than five stars!!!
J........5
September 6, 2022
Fantastic communication and customer service. The flower was exceptional. Will be a return customer for sure!
p........b
August 28, 2022
Super cool and high quality stuff!
D........9
August 26, 2022
I have a disease called Hypermoble Ehlers Danlos causing major pain throughout every joint in my body. Just grabbed some sweet cheesus recently and really enjoyed the long lasting high. With a great combination of relaxation and alittle motivation to get up and move around/get things done. OH yea smoked some about 1.5 hours ago and let's say my oven has been on preheat the entire time and I just remembered it now 🤣🤣 guess I'll get my munch on here soon! Thanks for the great service, insight and knowledge on the product. I will be back
V........s
August 20, 2022
Me: PTSD Veteran/High Anxiety level (Need heavy doses) Product: Tried their Sweet Cheesus C4 Rosin, got me higher than expected, which is very nice. I can't wait to try the rest. I look forward to seeing you play to your strengths, dabs being one of them. People: Extremely nice on the phone and in person. I wouldn't consider them "chatty" , I would use the word personable. They seem like 100 percent genuine people and trust them with my medicine. Service: Above and beyond for me. They texted me every step of the way at appropriate intervals. Also have the second best VETERANS DISCOUNT around. Summary: 10 out of 10. The people were very cool to chat with, service was very prompt according to my schedule, and treated me with respect. Probably my new supplier. Side Note: I don't mention pricing because most places are generally the same and it would be redundant.
r........6
August 16, 2022
Verified Shopper
The owners are thoughtful and polite. The products were amazing and did more for me then most other products.
9........7
August 13, 2022
Verified Shopper
Amazing delivery! Super kind and chatty. Pictures of cats gets extra points from me! Super convenient, they accept Venmo, Cashapp, and Cash and deliver far and fast! Will order again.
b........e
August 8, 2022
super friendly and kind, informative about their different edibles as well! the sweet cheesus and blackberry prerolls tasted great and gave me the best high ive had smoking in a while!
w........9
July 30, 2022
Verified Shopper
I tried the ripped dip ketchup and wow is it nice. Nice flavor and just enough to take the edge off but not enough to make you sleepy. It's a good sized bottle and definately worth their asking price.
l........2
July 16, 2022
The past two nights I have went to these lovely people and they are amazing and so is their product I will definitely recommend this place to friends
D........p
June 27, 2022
best stuff I have seen around
T........n
June 23, 2022
Verified Shopper
Great products and fabulous customer service! Unbeatable deals and I don't even have to leave my house! Great flavor and super smooth. Thank you so much.
J........5
June 17, 2022
Great service! Great product!
t........2
June 14, 2022
Amazing bud, amazing service, very friendly people.
h........q
May 25, 2022
Worth it! I highly recommended sweet cheesus for taste , smell and high. ( multi hits) taste good so you want to keep hitting the joint The stilton was the better of the two it was an instant high with one hit. Taste Barry with a nice smell Delivery service was fast and worth it!!
H........y
May 19, 2022
Verified Shopper
The owners were absolutely amazing. Communicated everything, and called me with any substitute requests. I will be ordering again from them. Great service!
H........e
April 28, 2022
Verified Shopper
Amazing New business! Super friendly! Fast delivery and Amazing products! I highly suggest trying their rosin! Definitely packs a punch! 😍😮💨
k........3
April 20, 2022
Wonder fast service, you can tell they care about their product and I was very happy with what I got. Also, Little buddy is very sweet.
8........5
April 14, 2022
Little buddy farms really seemed to have a strong passion for the industry as well as the quality of their products! Their sweet cheesus is hands down the most robust flower I’ve tasted in years! Prices reflex the quality and professionalism !
s........r
April 10, 2022
Verified Shopper
These people are A#1 in their delivery service and product. I was sooo impressed by their knowledge and helpfulness. Really good people. They're going to be my go to for delivery from now on
s........g
April 6, 2022
First, let me say that the owners are not only very personable but very knowledgable. I was able to ask away and get the answers I needed to help me in my selections. As for the product, superb. I like to have different flowers for different needs. After looking at the descriptions and asking some questions, I settled on the Sweet Cheesus for my more active times, and Grand Daddy for more mellow times. The Sweet Cheesus has to be one of my all-time favorites. This blend is great for energy and creativity. It gives a very heady buzz that opens the senses and keeps you thinking (in a good way). I love this one for long walks, creative writing, and cleaning and organizing. On the other side is Grand Daddy. This is what you want on a rainy Sunday when you want to melt into the couch and just chill. It's also great for bedtime when your Sleepy Time Tea isn't doing the trick. I'm looking forward to their other varieties!
b........1
April 5, 2022
This was my first time ordering delivery and they made it so easy and answered all my questions. Will be returning !
G........s
April 2, 2022
Knowledgeable provider, delivery is super cool ! Stands behind their product Professionally done! 💯