Located three blocks south from I-25 on South Broadway, Little Green Pharmacy stands as one of Denver's smallest medical marijuana centers! We cater to patients from around the state with varying conditions. So if it's infused edibles, sweet leaf trim or dense, crystalline buds you are seeking; you are sure to find something to ease your pain! Our menu is updated often, so please call to inquire about or reserve strains! Valid (Colorado Medical Marijuana Registry Card and Photo ID) or (NEW Temporary Documents, Proof of Mailing, and Photo ID) are required for every sale/purchase as we are a state licensed Medical Marijuana Center. Feel free to call if you have any questions!