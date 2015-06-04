Cannabis consumers and patients can rejoice, California has legalized cannabis delivery to every city in the state! Plus, ordering online is quick and easy at our new website. We deliver 7 days a week to our patients in Calaveras and Tuolumne county! Low order minimums and FREE same-day delivery, with order tracking! We are the Mother Lode's PREMIUM cannabis retailer! You've tried the rest, now come to the best - see what the fuss is all about! Over 40 strains of flowers, loads of vape cartridges, professionally-made edibles, brand name seeds, concentrates, CBD, and more! Serving patients in Calaveras and Tuolumne for nearly 6 years with 25+ years of combined staff experience, we have the largest selection and most knowledgeable staff in the area. Check us out, you won't be disappointed! If you prefer to shop in person, our storefront is located in the Oakridge Center at 2641 Highway 4 in Arnold. See you soon!