5% credit Loyalty Program!
Receive 5% of every purchase in store credit. Use it every time or save it for a rainy day, it never expires!
Our POS limits credit redemption at $100 per visit
Pacific Stone [S] Orange 3.5g
from Pacific Stone
14%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ oz
In-store only
King's Garden [H] Wifi Cake #11 3.5g
from King's Garden
23%
THC
___
CBD
$54⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Monkey Meds [H] Animal Mints 3.5g
from Space Monkey Meds
21%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Platinum Flower [H] Gelato 3.5g
from Platinum Vape
21%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Space Monkey Meds [H] GMO Crashers 3.5g
from Space Monkey Meds
24%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Eureka! Miner's Choice [H] Cookies and Cream 14g
from Eureka!
16%
THC
___
CBD
$95½ oz
In-store only
Island [I] Dosidos 3.5g
from Island
25%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Little Trees Garden [I] Purple Punch 3.5g
from Little Trees Garden
21%
THC
___
CBD
$6.251 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Island [H] Wedding Crasher 3.5g
from Island
25%
THC
___
CBD
$65⅛ oz
In-store only
Island [CBD] Chocolate Tonic 3.5g
from Island
8%
THC
11%
CBD
Chocolate Tonic
Strain
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Old Pal [I] Skywalker 3.5g
from Old Pal
24%
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ oz
In-store only
Willie's Reserve [I] Skywalker OG 1g
from Flow Kana
24%
THC
___
CBD
$13.51 g
In-store only
Fuzzies Mini Prerolls [H] Wedding Cake 2.4g
from Fuzzies
25%
THC
___
CBD
$302 g
In-store only
Island [I] OG Kush 3.5g
from Island
18%
THC
___
CBD
$49⅛ oz
In-store only
Cypress Cannabis [H] Double Grape 3.5g
from Cypress Cannabis
23.9%
THC
___
CBD
$29⅛ oz
In-store only
Flow Kana Silver [I] Wedding Cake 1g
from Flow Kana
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$11.51 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Gold [I] Doc's OG 1g
from Flow Kana
21%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Doc's OG
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Gold [I] Lava Cake 1g
from Flow Kana
23%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Lava Cake
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Silver [I] Dosidos 1g
from Flow Kana
27%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Dosidos
Strain
$11.51 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Silver [I] London Pound Cake 1g
from Flow Kana
20%
THC
0.05%
CBD
London Pound Cake
Strain
$11.51 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Silver [I] Love Humboldt OG 1g
from Flow Kana
21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Love Humboldt OG
Strain
$11.51 g
In-store only
Flow Kana Gold [I] True OG 1g
from Flow Kana
22%
THC
0.05%
CBD
True OG
Strain
$141 g
In-store only
Skunk Feather Premium [I] Jesus OG 3.5g
from Skunk Feather
26%
THC
___
CBD
$60⅛ oz
In-store only
Golden State Herb [H] Forbidden Fuel 28g
from Golden State Herb
15%
THC
___
CBD
$1251 oz
In-store only
MC Farma RSO [CBD] 1g
from MC Farma
2%
THC
63%
CBD
$32each
In-store only
Jetty Extracts Dablicator [S] Maui Wowie 1g
from Jetty Extracts
85%
THC
1%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$65each
In-store only
RAD Pax ERA Pod [S] Neon Dream 500mg
from RAD
75%
THC
___
CBD
$42each
In-store only
RAD Cartridge [S] Super Crack 1g
from RAD
83%
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Jetty Extracts Cartridge [CBD] Sessions 1g
from Jetty Extracts
19%
THC
60%
CBD
Sessions
Strain
$65each
In-store only
Stiiizy Pod [I] Skywalker OG 500mg
from STIIIZY
82%
THC
___
CBD
$40.5each
In-store only
Stiiizy Pod [H] Do-Si-Dos 1g
from STIIIZY
80%
THC
___
CBD
$74each
In-store only
Jetty Extracts Dablicator [H] Alien OG 1g
from Jetty Extracts
80%
THC
___
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Dabblicious Live Resin [H] Soul Safari 500mg
from Dabblicious
87%
THC
___
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Dabblicious Caviar [I] Gelato 1g
from Dabblicious
78%
THC
___
CBD
$52each
In-store only
Bloom Farms Highlighter Vape Pen Set [CBD 1:1] Rose Gold 500mg
from BLOOM FARMS
35%
THC
29%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Skunk Feather Crumble [H] Ruby Slippers .5g
from Skunk Feather
76%
THC
___
CBD
$24each
In-store only
Utopia Crumble [H] Chemdog .5g
from Utopia Extracts
68%
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Dabblicious Live Resin [H] 24-K .5g
from Dabblicious
86%
THC
___
CBD
$26each
In-store only
Jetty Pax ERA Pod [S] Sage and Sour 500mg
from Jetty Extracts
71.92%
THC
___
CBD
$39each
In-store only
Jetty Extracts Dablicator [I] Granddaddy Purple 1g
from Jetty Extracts
80%
THC
1%
CBD
GDP
Strain
$65each
In-store only
