Founded in 2013, CANI?LIV dared to ask the question: Can I Liv? Can I use cannabis to ease my pain? Can I afford medicinal Cannabis? Can I access it safely? Inspired by the plight of patients fighting for their lives, lobbying for rights, and struggling to afford medicinal cannabis, CanI?Liv organized in effort to educate, to advocate for legitimacy, and to offer safe, affordable alternatives to cannabinoid based remedies.There were many unanswered questions within the community, and so little education among the masses. Our mission was to get an answer to the question, Can I Live? The answer is yes. Liv. Rebranded, as LIV. under CANILIV SYSTEMS, INC. in 2018, we are making a statement. Yes! You can Liv. Yes! You can supplement your wellness responsibly, and of course, cannabis is OK! It's not a bad word. It's no longer taboo, but, a remedy which can easily be integrated into a lifestyle. Our delivery service, Liv Collectiv, was organized in part, to guarantee safe access for California's medicinal cannabis patients, just trying to LIV, and to maintain a standard of integrity for those in need of the compassion this community was built on. We are a #patientsfirst establishment, and will always do the most for patients…just trying to LIV.