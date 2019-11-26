849 products
Master Blend The Helping Friendly Pre Roll
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
10%
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Sweet Berry Wine The Helping Friendly CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
12.43%
CBD
$324 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Lifter The Helping Friendly CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.2%
THC
20.12%
CBD
$324 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Bleu Genius The Helping Friendly CBD Flower
from Unknown Brand
0.3%
THC
10%
CBD
$324 G
+1 more size
In-store only
Skunk Chem
from Green Peak Innovation
17.53%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rainbow Jones
from Green Peak Innovation
15.64%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zuzu #10
from High Life Farms
21.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Zuzu #19
from High Life Farms
21.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG (#4)
from High Life Farms
18.67%
THC
0%
CBD
GG#4
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
XJ-13
from Unknown Brand
13.74%
THC
0%
CBD
XJ-13
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Glue
from Unknown Brand
15.13%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Glue
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
9.5%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Sour Diesel
Strain
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Valley
from High Level Health
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Platinum Valley
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
OG Smalls
from High Life Farms
17.48%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG
from High Life Farms
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry
from Unknown Brand
12.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry
Strain
$131 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel
from Unknown Brand
17.2%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GG (4)
from High Life Farms
20.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Gorilla Glue
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Jr. Mint
from High Life Farms
21.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Junior Mint
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Brain OG
from High Level Health
19.34%
THC
0%
CBD
Brain OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Rezdog's Sour Diesel
from High Level Health
18.18%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Diesel
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Witch's Weed
from High Level Health
22.85%
THC
0%
CBD
Witch's Weed
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Widow
from High Level Health
20.09%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Widow
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Hell's OG (f.k.a. Hell's Angels OG) 2.0
from High Level Health
19.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Hell's OG
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
SFV Headband
from High Level Health
17.57%
THC
0%
CBD
SFV Headband
Strain
$60⅛ oz
+3 more sizes
In-store only
Mac #69
from Unknown Brand
18.93%
THC
0%
CBD
Mac #69
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ethos Cookies
from Unknown Brand
20.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Ethos Cookies
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost OG
from Unknown Brand
15.81%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost OG
Strain
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Bobblehead
from Unknown Brand
11.21%
THC
0%
CBD
Bobblehead
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from High Life Farms
21.88%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Triangle Kush
from High Life Farms
18.62%
THC
0%
CBD
Triangle Kush
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Ghost Ridge OG
from RedBud Roots
17.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Ghost Ridge OG
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Miley Cyrus
from RedBud Roots
18.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Miley Cyrus
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Star
from RedBud Roots
20.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Cherry Star
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Third Eye
from RedBud Roots
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Third Eye
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Star Cookies
from RedBud Roots
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Star Cookie
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Banana
from Unknown Brand
19.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$201 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Red Bud Roots Chem IV Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
66.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$35½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Red Bud Roots Death Star Live Resin
from Unknown Brand
73.9%
THC
0%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Red Bud Roots Clementine Live Cured Resin
from Unknown Brand
69.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$501 g
In-store only
