At LiveGreen, we care about your wellness which is why we strive to offer only the finest cannabis products for your health and enjoyment. Our mission is provide a positive and personal cannabis experience for everyone who walks through our doors. We offer a dispensary experience like no other. How? We cut through the hype. Every person is different which means the effect of cannabis can vary for each person. Our knowledgeable staff will ask the right questions and guide you to the right products, making you feel confident about your purchase each time. At LiveGreen, we want to help you feel your best. We invite you to experience the difference, to elevate your life, to LiveGreen.