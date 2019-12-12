Offering pickup
LiveWell Dispensary - Broadway
Offering pickup
109 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 98
Show All 63
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
THE PAX PACK!!
Get started with a PAX Era and a Buddies Brand Live Resin pod for $39.99!
THE PAX PACK!!
Get started with a PAX Era and a Buddies Brand Live Resin pod for $39.99!
All Products
ALL PRICES ARE TAX INCLUDED
from Livewell Dispensary
0%
THC
0%
CBD
ALL PRICES ARE TAX INCLUDED
Strain
Road Dawg
from Benson Elvis
26.43%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Road Dawg
Strain
$5.51 gram
$5.51 gram
$19.25⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$1051 ounce
Animism #6
from Benson Elvis
22.36%
THC
0%
CBD
Animism #6
Strain
$5.51 gram
$5.51 gram
$19.25⅛ ounce
$35¼ ounce
$55½ ounce
$1051 ounce
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
from Yerba Buena
0.8%
THC
19.38%
CBD
Blue Dragon Desert Frost
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Duct Tape
from Fire Creek Farms
21.78%
THC
0%
CBD
Duct Tape
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$32¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$901 ounce
Grape Hi Chew "B-Buds"
from DogHouse
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Hi-Chew
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Lost Cause
from Trichome Farms
21.16%
THC
0%
CBD
Lost Cause
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Sour Banana Sherbert
from Fox Hollow Flora
24.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Banana Sherbet
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Cookie Dawg
from Pintail Gardens
27.8%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Cookie Dawg
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Blueberry Cookies
from Yerba Buena
14.73%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Blueberry Cookies
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Dragon OG
from Avitas
18.7%
THC
0%
CBD
Dragon OG
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bermuda Sour
from Deschutes Growery
21.86%
THC
0%
CBD
Bermuda Sour
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Scooby's Cookies
from DogHouse
21.44%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Scooby's Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
OG 18
from Pintail Gardens
25.5%
THC
0.07%
CBD
OG #18
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Mars Rover
from Pruf Cultivar
15.15%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mars Rover
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Pacific Juniper
from Pruf Cultivar
20.23%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pacific Juniper
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Kush Cake
from Pintail Gardens
27.8%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Kush Cake
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
JailBird
from Headrush Hill Farms
30.1%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Jailbird
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
Alien Apple Warp
from Unknown Brand
18.5%
THC
0.04%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Blueberry Sorbet
from Pruf Cultivar
15.38%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Blueberry Sorbet
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Chem Cookies
from Headrush Hill Farms
29.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Chem Cookies
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$42⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$110½ ounce
$2001 ounce
White Cookies
from Yerba Buena
26.07%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Cookies
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Sirius Black
from Oregon Breeders Group
20.8%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica Hybrid
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Golden Pineapple
from Herbal Dynamics
22.04%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Pineapple
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$60¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Velvet Glove
from Herbal Dynamics
28.28%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Pineapple Express
from Yerba Buena
24.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa Hybrid
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Goji OG
from DogHouse
26.62%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Goji OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Timberline Haze
from Pruf Cultivar
21.97%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Timberline Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Skunk Rebellion
from East Fork Cultivars
6.11%
THC
11.9%
CBD
CBD Sativa
Strain
$51 gram
$51 gram
$17.5⅛ ounce
$32¼ ounce
$45½ ounce
$901 ounce
Starkiller OG
from DogHouse
24.93%
THC
0.05%
CBD
StarKiller OG
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Juice Boxxx
from Fox Hollow Flora
23.46%
THC
0%
CBD
Juice Boxxx
Strain
$141 gram
$141 gram
$49⅛ ounce
$85¼ ounce
$130½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Talladega Nights
from Trichome Farms
16.7%
THC
0%
CBD
50/50 Hybrid
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
White Urkle
from Zeta 7
26.41%
THC
0.07%
CBD
White Urkle
Strain
$101 gram
$101 gram
$35⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
Pink Lemonade
from Virgin Cannabis
20.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Pink Lemonade
Strain
$81 gram
$81 gram
$28⅛ ounce
$50¼ ounce
$75½ ounce
$1501 ounce
Chem Sour Diesel
from Laird Family Farms
25.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
chem sou
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Golden Haze
from Pruf Cultivar
20.4%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Golden Goat x Tangie Haze
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$46¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Bubba Kush
from Bull Moon Inc
18.87%
THC
0%
CBD
Bubba Kush
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Goat blocks
from Prūf Cultivar
21.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Goat Blocks
Strain
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Mend-O
from Pruf Cultivar
0.86%
THC
16.76%
CBD
$71 gram
$71 gram
$24.5⅛ ounce
$45¼ ounce
$60½ ounce
$1201 ounce
Dosidos
from DogHouse
19.17%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$91 gram
$91 gram
$31.5⅛ ounce
$65¼ ounce
$90½ ounce
$1801 ounce
123