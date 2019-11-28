Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
HAPPY DANKSGIVING!! 20% OFF TOP SHELF, CONCENTRATES, EDIBLES, TOPICALS AND PRE-ROLLS! 10% OFF MID SHELF FLOWER! OPEN 8AM-10PM VALID THUR-FRI
About
Locally Owned- We are here to help everyone enjoy the benefits of premium cannabis. We offer a wide range of product from Oregon's best Farms for exceptional prices. All of our prices listed are always tax included! Also, if you are a member of our rewards program, don't forget to sign in for daily points and rewards.